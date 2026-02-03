HEPA hygiene filter
The HEPA hygiene filter (EN 1822:1998) reliably removes the finest particles from the vacuum cleaner’s exhaust air and ensures noticeably purer room air.
The HEPA hygiene filter (EN 1822:1998) filters the finest dirt particles such as pollen, allergens and dust from the exhaust air of your vacuum cleaner with maximum efficiency. Thanks to its high filter capacity, the exhaust air after vacuuming is often purer than the ambient air. For optimum performance and hygiene, we recommend replacing the HEPA hygiene filter (EN 1822:1998) once a year.
Features and benefits
HEPA filtering according to EN 1822:1998
- Guarantees the highest filter standards and reliably removes the smallest particles such as dust particles, pollen and allergens.
- Ensures healthier indoor air, ideal for allergy sufferers.
High-quality material
- Long product service life.
Simple handling and filter removal
- Bayonet fastener for quick and easy filter replacement.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|89 x 89 x 35