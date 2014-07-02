XH 10 Q extension hose Quick Connect

High-pressure hose extension for greater flexibility. 10-m, robust DN 8 quality hose for excellent durability. For K 3-K 7 devices with Quick Connect adapter.

High-pressure hose extension for the "best" spray gun with Quick Connect adapter. The 10-m high-pressure hose extension provides greater flexibility and increases the operating radius of the pressure washer. Simply connect it between the spray gun with Quick Connect adapter and the high-pressure hose and work improves immediately. The robust DN 8 quality hose is reinforced with textile braiding and has hose kink protection as well as a sturdy brass coupling for a long service life. The hose extension withstands pressures of up to 180 bar and is designed for temperatures of up to 60 °C. The extension hose can, of course, also be used with detergents. Compatible with all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 3-K 7 with Quick Connect adapter.

Features and benefits
10 m extension hose
  • Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
Quick Connect adapter
  • Quick-coupling system for easy connection of spray gun and high-pressure hose.
DN 8 quality hose reinforced with textile braiding
  • Protects hose from kinking.
Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 60
Max. pressure (bar) 180
Length (m) 10
Colour black
Weight (kg) 1.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 240 x 240 x 85