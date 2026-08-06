Attachment kit automatic hose reel HDS M/S

Automatic hose reel as a complete attachment kit that's easy to mount. Suitable for HDS medium and super class. For maximum convenience when winding and unwinding the high-pressure hose.

The automatic hose drum offers maximum convenience when winding and unwinding the high-pressure hose. It is suitable for the HDS medium and super class and is very easy to mount thanks to the practical complete attachment kit. It retains all device functions. The hose drum can be conveniently removed for transport. The attachment kit contains an automatic hose drum, a high-pressure hose, as well as all required connection parts.

Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 32,5

Scope of supply

  • Hose reel
  • High-pressure and connection hose
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Information
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