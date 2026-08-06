When used in conjunction with our RM 838 VehiclePro foam cleaner, the newly developed Basic 1 cup foam lance will lower your cleaning agent consumption by around 50% in future. It is designed for high-pressure cleaners without Servo Control function and with a flow rate of 350 to 600 litres per hour, and it impresses with excellent foam quality, simple handling and high-quality materials such as the brass base body, which also ensures a long service life. Precise dosage can be regulated in three stages using an integrated plate, which also effectively prevents unintended adjustment. The sturdy and ergonomic cleaning agent container, which is also very stable because of its shape, has a large filling opening, a multi-start thread so it can be replaced quickly and an additional gripping option on the neck.