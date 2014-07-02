Flat hose with hose clamp

Flexible flat hose with hose clamp for general use. Ideal for use in flooded areas.

Flexible textile-reinforced PVC flat hose with galvanised hose clamp (25–40 mm). Kärcher flat hose set suitable for submersible pumps and ideal for draining excess water, e.g. flooded areas. 10m hose folds flat for space-saving storage. Maximum operating pressure 4–5 bar.

Features and benefits
Flat hose
  • Especially space-saving, as it can be rolled flat. 40 % savings on weight and 90 % savings on volume compared to a standard feed hose.
Flexible flat hose made from PVC and textile fabric lining with a zinc-plated 25 - 40 mm hose clamp.
  • Especially recommended for removing water in the case of flooding.
Zinc coated hose clamp
  • Due to the material used, the hose clamp does not rust, guaranteeing a longer period of use
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter 1″
Hose length (m) 10
Colour Yellow
Weight (kg) 2,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 260 x 260 x 46
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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