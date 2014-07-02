Flat hose with hose clamp
Flexible flat hose with hose clamp for general use. Ideal for use in flooded areas.
Flexible textile-reinforced PVC flat hose with galvanised hose clamp (25–40 mm). Kärcher flat hose set suitable for submersible pumps and ideal for draining excess water, e.g. flooded areas. 10m hose folds flat for space-saving storage. Maximum operating pressure 4–5 bar.
Features and benefits
Flat hose
- Especially space-saving, as it can be rolled flat. 40 % savings on weight and 90 % savings on volume compared to a standard feed hose.
Flexible flat hose made from PVC and textile fabric lining with a zinc-plated 25 - 40 mm hose clamp.
- Especially recommended for removing water in the case of flooding.
Zinc coated hose clamp
- Due to the material used, the hose clamp does not rust, guaranteeing a longer period of use
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1″
|Hose length (m)
|10
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|2,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|260 x 260 x 46
Application areas
- Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.