HEPA 12 filter*

The HEPA 12 high-performance filter (EN 1822:1998) can be relied on to capture at least 99.5% of all particles, including pollen, fungal spores, bacteria, viruses and mite faeces.

Good for everyone – not just for allergy sufferers and people with particularly high hygiene requirements: the HEPA 12 high-performance filter (EN 1822:1998) traps pollen, fungal spores, bacteria, viruses and mite faeces to ensure absolutely perfect cleanliness. It safely captures at least 99.5% of all allergy-triggering particles. The exhaust air leaving the high-performance filter is much cleaner and fresher than the air in the room. We recommend replacing the filter at least once a year.

Features and benefits
Suitable for the Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners VC 6 / VC 6 Premium and old devices VC 6.xxx
Reliably filters at least 99.5% of all particles
Ideal for allergy sufferers
Recommendation: Replace at least once per year
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 140 x 101 x 46
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Dry dirt
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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