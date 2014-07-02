Roller brush, standard bristles, black, CV 38/1, 38/2

Soft roller brush with a length of 356 mm and black standard polyamide bristles for all CV 38/1 and CV 38/2 upright brush-type vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.

Roller brush of 356 mm for all CV 38/1 and CV 38/2 upright brush-type vacuum cleaners. The roller is equipped with soft, black 10 mm polyamide bristles. Bristle diameter: 0.25 mm.

Specifications

Technical data

Brush length (mm) 356
Hardness grade medium-hard
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 356 x 61 x 61
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
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Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

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