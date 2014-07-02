Triple nozzle, 045

Fast and easy jet changeover by rotating the nozzle. Choice of high-pressure point stream, high-pressure flat stream (25°), manual changeover to low-pressure flat stream (40°). For machines with injectors, the low-pressure flat stream is used for cleaning agent removal and application. M18 x 1.5 connection.

Practical triple nozzle with different jets designed for quick and easy changeover by turning the nozzle. The following jets are available: High-pressure pencil jet, high-pressure fan jet (25°) and low-pressure fan jet (40°, manual adjustment necessary). For high-pressure cleaners with injectors; low-pressure fan jet for detergent removal and application. Connector: M18 x 1.5.

Specifications

Technical data

Nozzle size ( ) 45
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,5
Compatible machines
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