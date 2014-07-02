Cup foam lance, 1200 l/h -

Short, handy foam lance with adjustable spray angle with 1 litre detergent tank. Ideal for cleaning cars due to its compact design.

Short, handy foam lance with adjustable spray angle with 1 litre detergent tank. Kärcher foam lance is ideal for cleaning cars due to its compact design. Further features: Rotating connector (M 22 x 1.5) and variable detergent dosage via control on lance.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (l/h) max. 1200
Max. pressure (bar) 180
Temperature (°C) max. 60
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.7
Accessories