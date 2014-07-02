Cup foam lance, 1200 l/h -
Short, handy foam lance with adjustable spray angle with 1 litre detergent tank. Ideal for cleaning cars due to its compact design.
Short, handy foam lance with adjustable spray angle with 1 litre detergent tank. Kärcher foam lance is ideal for cleaning cars due to its compact design. Further features: Rotating connector (M 22 x 1.5) and variable detergent dosage via control on lance.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 1200
|Max. pressure (bar)
|180
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Connection thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.7