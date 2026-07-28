Clean performance: With its rotating water stream, the DB 24 Dirt Blaster rotary nozzle removes stubborn dirt particularly efficiently, and is also ideal for cleaning crevices, gaps and other narrow spaces. The Quick Connect adapter makes it quick and easy to change to other accessories. The rotary nozzle is compatible with all hand-held cordless medium-pressure washers in the KHB series and with all OC 6-18 Outdoor Cleaner models.