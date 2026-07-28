HEPA filter VCS 3
Our HEPA 12 high-performance filter reliably removes up to 99.5% of even the smallest of particles, fungal spores, bacteria and allergens, such as mite excrement or pollen, from the exhaust air.
The HEPA hygiene filter (EN 1822:1998) reliably and safely traps the finest dirt, such as pollen or allergy-triggering particles, from the air. It is so efficient that the exhaust air from the vacuum cleaner is in fact cleaner than the air in the room in the first place. We recommend replacing the filter once a year.
Features and benefits
Removes particles, fungal spores, bacteria and allergens such as mite excrement and pollen
Quick and easy to change
Multi-cyclone technology for a long service life
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|83 x 83 x 23
Application areas
- Interiors