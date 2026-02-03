Handheld vacuum cleaner VCS 3 Cordless
Exceptional cleaning performance with a modern look: the lightweight and compact VCS 3 Cordless vacuum cleaner is a thorough yet convenient way to vacuum up dust around the home.
Lightweight with powerful cleaning performance: the bagless VCS 3 Cordless vacuum cleaner with its sleek and attractive design looks the part in any home interior. For a high suction power of 20 kPa, there is a high-performance 300-watt brushless motor. The multi-cyclone technology removes dust from the air flow, without losing suction. Numerous smart functions guarantee clean results and added convenience when vacuuming: getting under furniture is made easy with the flat floor nozzle, while the LED light on the active floor nozzle improves dirt detection, and the 1-click emptying function on the dust container minimises contact with dirt.
Features and benefits
Ultra lightweight, sleek and compactWeighs only 1 kg, making it very easy to handle. Easy operation and effortless cleaning.
Multi-cyclone technologyFeaturing the latest multi-cyclone technology for constant high suction power, even over extended periods of use.
LED lightingThe bright LED light makes dust easier to spot for more reliable dirt pick-up.
Cleaning under furniture made easy
- The flat floor nozzle gets under furniture with ease.
Powerful brushless motor
- The 18 V battery and the powerful brushless motor deliver a suction power of 20 kPa – ideal for everyday cleaning jobs in the house or in the car.
Three-stage power control
- Standard mode for daily cleaning.
- Boost mode for demanding applications, such as spot cleaning of heavy soiling.
- Eco mode for up to 40 minutes run time on simple applications, such as vacuuming dust and loose dirt off hard floors.
Easy to use
- Adjusting the suction power to suit the cleaning task is quick and easy.
- Emptying the waste container is easy with a single click.
Incredibly versatile
- For cleaning all types of hard floors, carpets, furniture and vehicles.
- Large selection of accessories for a wide range of applications and any cleaning requirements.
Storage station
- Practical storage station for the vacuum cleaner and the accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|<= 79
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|40
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (h)
|3.5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|236 x 259 x 1100
Scope of supply
- Battery: 18 V / 2.5 Ah battery (1 pc.)
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)
- Crevice nozzle
Equipment
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power standard charger (1 pc.)
- Soft grip handle
- Bagless filter system
- Power control: with 3 power levels
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Upholstery