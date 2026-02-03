Interchangeable attachment car & bike for WB 120 and WB 100
Perfect for cleaning cars and motorbikes: The microfibre wash brush interchangeable attachment Car & Bike for the rotating wash brush.
The innovative wash brush attachment made from soft microfibre is attached to the brush disc with a hook-and-loop fastener and can be washed separately in a washing machine at up to 60 °C. The interchangeable attachment Car & Bike for the WB 120 rotating wash brush is suitable for particularly gentle cleaning of cars and motorbikes. The attachment is also compatible with the previous model, the WB 100 brush.
Features and benefits
Innovative microfibre attachment with hook-and-loop fastener
- The first replaceable and washable textile attachment for a rotating pressure washer brush.
Particularly gentle cleaning
- Ideal for cleaning delicate surfaces such as paint.
Removable and washable
- Machine-washable up to 60 °C.
Optional accessories
- More versatility for the rotating wash brush.
Compatibility
- Can be used with the WB 120 rotating wash brush and the previous model, the WB 100 brush.
Specifications
Technical data
|Fabric fibre composition
|75% polyester, 25% polyamide
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|153 x 153 x 39
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Motorbikes and scooters