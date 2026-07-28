PS 20 Surface Cleaner
The power scrubber is the ideal accessory for the KHB- and OC 6-18 models when cleaning small areas and steps.
The PS 20 power scrubber for the KHB- and OC 6-18 models features two integrated nozzles, as well as a splash guard with bristles and can rotate 90 degrees. This makes it easier to access hard-to-reach spaces.
Features and benefits
Two integrated nozzles
- More efficient cleaning of areas compared to the single spray lance.
Compact design
- Ideal for cleaning hard-to-reach areas.
Two extension lances
- Depending on the application, the PS 20 handheld can be used with or without extensions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|729 x 198 x 768
Application areas
- Terrace
- Balcony
- Stairs
- Paths
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture