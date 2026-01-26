T-Racer replacement nozzles
The high-quality replacement nozzles guarantee easy nozzle changing and are suitable for the T-Racer T 7 Plus, T 5 and T 450 surface cleaners. Includes nozzles for different pressure washer performance classes.
The high-quality replacement nozzles mean that the accessory nozzles on the T-Racer T 7 Plus, T 5 and T 450 surface cleaners can be replaced quickly and easily. Includes three pairs of nozzles for different pressure washer performance classes and two brackets for securing them in place. For the T-Racer T 7 Plus and T 450, a power nozzle for corner and edge cleaning as well as a rinsing nozzle for rinsing the cleaned area are all part of the set.
Features and benefits
Replacement nozzle
- Quick and easy replacement of old nozzles.
- High quality for a long service life.
High pressure - flat jet
- Even cleaning and loosening of stubborn dirt.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
- Efficient dirt removal and cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|17 x 17 x 18
For other models, please contact one of our service partners or Kärcher retailers.