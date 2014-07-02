WV squeegee blades black (170 mm)
Replacement squeegee blades for streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without any dripping dirty water. Suitable for the narrow suction nozzles of our window vacs.
For permanently streak-free results: replace the 170 mm squeegee blade of the narrow suction nozzle quickly and simply. This is how your window vac cleans all smooth surfaces streak-free. Suitable for: WV 1 Go, WV 1 Compact, WV 2, WV 2 Universal, WV 3 Comfort, WV 5 and WVP 10.
Features and benefits
Quick replacement of the squeegee blade.
- For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without any dripping water.
Soft silicone lip
- Streak-free cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Colour
|black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|170 x 42 x 5
Application areas
- Lattice windows
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Work surfaces in the kitchen
- Condensation
- Photovoltaic systems / Balcony power plants