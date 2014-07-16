Mossy paving

Our practical examples give a clear overview of how to use the pressure washer correctly and what you should look out for.

And with the special accessories, devices are transformed into real all-rounders, for wet blasting, pipe cleaning, terrace cleaning or pumping out ponds – and you are sure to find other application possibilities for your Kärcher device!

Bear in mind when you are cleaning that the impact pressure is greatest immediately in front of the nozzle: this means that stubborn dirt should be cleaned off at close range, while light dirt or sensitive surfaces should be cleaned from a greater distance.