Floor cleaner FC 7 Cordless
Freshly cleaned floors with no need to vacuum beforehand: the FC 7 Cordless floor cleaner removes all types of everyday dry and wet dirt in a single step.
No more vacuuming before wiping! Thanks to the 4-roller technology with counter rotation, our FC 7 Cordless floor cleaner quickly and effortlessly removes everyday wet and dry dirt from all hard floors – and with the switchable boost function, it can also be used for very stubborn dirt and right up to the edge. It can even pick up hair thanks to the hair filter. This results in time savings of up to 50%** compared to conventional cleaning methods and around 20% better cleaning results compared to a normal mop*. With a run time of 45 minutes, the powerful battery can clean up to 175 m² of resistant hard floors and crevices. The water volume and rotational speed of the automatically wetted rollers can be adjusted to two cleaning levels to suit the floor type, and there is no need to drag buckets around thanks to the separate fresh and dirty water tanks.
Features and benefits
2-in-1: removes everyday dirt in just one step
- 50 per cent time saving**: Duo!Move technology with two counter-rotating pairs of rollers enables thorough wiping without tedious vacuuming beforehand.
- Optimum hair pickup by means of integrated hair filter.
- Cleans right up to the edge.
Wiping is 20 per cent* cleaner than with a mop and much more convenient
- 2-tank system with Hygienic!Spin+: permanent wetting of the rollers from the fresh water tank while the dirt is collected in the dirty water tank. For up to 99.9%*** bacterial elimination.
- Effortless: No dragging a bucket around, no wringing out the floor cleaning cloth by hand, no scrubbing.
- Pure!Roll rollers are machine-washable at 60 °C.
Can be tilted 180°, easy to manoeuvre and self-standing
- Easy cleaning around objects and under furniture thanks to flexible swivel joint and 180° Pass!Under design.
- Two counter-rotating Duo!Move pairs of rollers ensure gentle and effortless gliding over the floor.
- Practical for work interruptions: Device stands alone.
Extremely quiet
- Pleasant volume of only 59 dB.
Two different cleaning modes plus boost function
- Roller rotation and amount of water can be adjusted depending on the type of dirt and floor, additional Boost function for stubborn dirt.
- Suitable for all hard floors – including parquet, laminate, stone and ceramic tiles, PVC and vinyl.
- Low residual moisture means that floors can be walked on again after approximately 2 minutes.
Run time of approx. 45 minutes thanks to the powerful lithium-ion battery
- Maximum freedom of movement when cleaning thanks to being independent from power outlets – no need to keep changing outlets.
- Three-stage LED display acts as an intuitive battery level indicator.
Easy cleaning of the device with the System!Clean function
- System!Clean self-cleaning mode for quick cleaning of hoses and rollers with 400 roller revolutions per minute.
- Simple cleaning of hair filters with supplied cleaning brush.
- Dishwasher-safe waste water tank can be emptied without coming into contact with dirt.
Intelligent tank level monitoring
- Visual and acoustic signal for empty fresh water tank and full dirty water tank.
- Overflow protection: automatic shutdown if dirty water tank is not emptied.
Parking and cleaning station
- Higher device position in the parking station for simple removal and drying of rollers.
- Practical storage of accessories in the cleaning station.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 175
|Tank capacity, fresh water (ml)
|400
|Tank capacity, dirty water (ml)
|200
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Roller working width (mm)
|300
|Floor drying time (min)
|approx. 2
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|59
|Battery voltage (V)
|25
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|2.85
|Battery run time (min)
|approx. 45
|Battery charge time (h)
|4
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|310 x 230 x 1210
* The Kärcher floor cleaners achieve up to 20% better cleaning performance compared to a conventional mop with wiping cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning. /
** The Kärcher floor cleaners can halve your cleaning time, since common household dirt can be removed from hard floors in a single step, doing away with the need to vacuum before mopping. /
*** When cleaning surfaces, up to 99.9% of all common household bacteria found on smooth hard surfaces are killed (test germ: Enterococcus hirae). According to the 4-field test (based on DIN EN 16615:2015-06).
Scope of supply
- Multi-surface roller: 4 Piece(s)
- Detergents: Floor cleaning Universal RM 536, 30 ml
- Cleaning and parking station
- Battery charger
- Cleaning brush
Equipment
- Roller rotation and volume of water can be adjusted
- Two-tank system
- Self-cleaning mode
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Even stubborn dirt
- Coarse dirt
- Fine dirt
- Dry dirt
- Wet dirt