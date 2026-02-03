Handheld Cleaner OC Handheld Compact
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 15
|Pressure range
|Medium pressure
|Flow rate (l/h)
|150
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|7.2
|Capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|Normal mode: / 12 eco!efficiency mode: / 30
|Battery charging time with standard charger (h)
|3
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|254 x 71 x 186
Scope of supply
- Battery charger: 5 V / 2 A USB cable + adapter (1 of each)
- Foam jet
- 4-in-1 Multi Jet
- Suction hose
Equipment
- Water suction
- Integrated water filter
- Foldable handle