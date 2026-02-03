Handheld Cleaner OC Handheld Compact

Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Pressure (bar) max. 15
Pressure range Medium pressure
Flow rate (l/h) 150
Battery type Lithium-ion battery
Voltage (V) 7.2
Capacity (Ah) 2.5
Number of batteries required (Piece(s)) 1
Run time per battery charge (/min) Normal mode: / 12 eco!efficiency mode: / 30
Battery charging time with standard charger (h) 3
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 0.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 254 x 71 x 186

Scope of supply

  • Battery charger: 5 V / 2 A USB cable + adapter (1 of each)
  • Foam jet
  • 4-in-1 Multi Jet
  • Suction hose

Equipment

  • Water suction
  • Integrated water filter
  • Foldable handle