Quick as a flash: The K 2 pressure washer with single spray lance and dirt blaster with rotating point jet eliminates dirt on vehicles, steps, garden tools and outdoor furniture in next to no time. The compact device is ideal for all occasional cleaning tasks around your property. The flat jet on the single spray lance provided produces targeted cleaning results on contoured surfaces. The rotating jet on the dirt blaster provided removes even the most stubborn dirt. Thanks to its low weight and the practical integrated carrying handle, you can easily transport the K 2 to wherever it is needed. The Quick Connect system offers additional convenience as its quick coupling allows the 4-metre high-pressure hose to be snapped in and out of the device and trigger gun easily. All supplied accessories can be easily stored on the K 2 itself.