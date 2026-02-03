Pressure washer K 2
The K 2 from Kärcher is the perfect pressure washer for occasional use and light dirt, for example on bicycles and/or garden tools as well as outdoor furniture.
Quick as a flash: The K 2 pressure washer with single spray lance and dirt blaster with rotating point jet eliminates dirt on vehicles, steps, garden tools and outdoor furniture in next to no time. The compact device is ideal for all occasional cleaning tasks around your property. The flat jet on the single spray lance provided produces targeted cleaning results on contoured surfaces. The rotating jet on the dirt blaster provided removes even the most stubborn dirt. Thanks to its low weight and the practical integrated carrying handle, you can easily transport the K 2 to wherever it is needed. The Quick Connect system offers additional convenience as its quick coupling allows the 4-metre high-pressure hose to be snapped in and out of the device and trigger gun easily. All supplied accessories can be easily stored on the K 2 itself.
Features and benefits
Compact and lightweight deviceFor simple, space-saving storage, even in small alcoves. Can be carried with just one hand.
Integrated detergent suction hoseConvenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Tidy storageThe hose, spray lances and trigger gun can be stored neatly and compactly.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|max. 110 / max. 11
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (kW)
|1.4
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|189 x 252 x 445
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- One-jet spray lance
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 4 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Garden tools and equipment
- Terrace
- Small cars
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Bicycles