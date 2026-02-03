With its powerful 36 V Li-Ion battery and detachable water tank, the cordless K 2 Follow Me is suitable for a wide range of applications and is not dependent on the availability of a power or water hose connection, or a water supply. This means that cars, bicycles, steps, etc. can be cleaned anywhere at any time – whether at home or away. In addition, the K 2 Follow Me achieves high and efficient pressure of up to 50 bar and, in combination with its versatile accessories for any application, delivers perfect cleaning results. Furthermore, the Follow Me concept prevents working interruptions caused by unnecessary repositioning of the device. And thanks to its compact dimensions, the pressure washer is extremely mobile and can be stored easily.