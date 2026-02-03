Pressure washer K2 Follow Me Cordless
The cordless K 2 Follow Me with integrated 36 V Li-Ion battery is always ready to go – no matter when or where.
With its powerful 36 V Li-Ion battery and detachable water tank, the cordless K 2 Follow Me is suitable for a wide range of applications and is not dependent on the availability of a power or water hose connection, or a water supply. This means that cars, bicycles, steps, etc. can be cleaned anywhere at any time – whether at home or away. In addition, the K 2 Follow Me achieves high and efficient pressure of up to 50 bar and, in combination with its versatile accessories for any application, delivers perfect cleaning results. Furthermore, the Follow Me concept prevents working interruptions caused by unnecessary repositioning of the device. And thanks to its compact dimensions, the pressure washer is extremely mobile and can be stored easily.
Features and benefits
Integrated batteryMobile cleaning. Powerful cleaning performance.
Detachable water tankNo restriction due to water hose connection and water supply. Complete solution for cleaning without power supply or water connection.
Follow Me conceptMobile and extremely easy to transport. Prevents working interruptions caused by unnecessary repositioning of the device.
Multifunctional application
- Versatile accessories for different applications.
- Enables application both when washing cars and around the house.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Pressure (bar)
|13 - 60
|Flow rate (l/h)
|220 - 250
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|408 x 326 x 360
Scope of supply
- One-jet spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 3 m, Rubber
- Removable RM tank
Equipment
- Flexible storage band
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Balcony
- Garden watering
- Window frames
- Bicycles
- Stairs
- Windows and glass surfaces