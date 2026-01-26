The compact SC 1 handheld steam cleaner cleans without chemicals and can be used practically anywhere in the household. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces. Thanks to its compact, handy size, the handheld steam cleaner is perfectly suited to quick, intermediate deep cleaning. Fittings, tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods and even the smallest of crevices and niches can be thoroughly cleaned thanks to versatile accessories and powerful steam. Even the most stubborn dirt and grease deposits can be removed reliably. Because of its compact shape, the device can be stored in the smallest of spaces right where you need it.