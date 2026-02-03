Steam cleaner SC 1 Multi
The compact SC 1 Multi handheld steam cleaner is ready for use in 30 seconds and enables convenient, deep cleaning.
The compact SC 1 Multi handheld steam cleaner cleans without chemicals and is ready for deep cleaning in a flash. Thorough cleaning removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from hard surfaces. The compact and practical design of the device makes it comfortable to use and easy to store in the smallest of spaces. The SC 1 Multi is ready for use in 30 seconds and is easy to refill thanks to the removable water tank – for longer maintenance intervals and fewer interruptions. The replaceable descaling cartridge ensures automatic descaling for a product lifetime that is five times longer. The LED light display with control panel enables simple and effortless operation. The various modes such as heating up, ready-to-use, steam mode and cartridge change are always on display. There is also the option of extending to the innovative multifunctional 4-in-1 steam mop.
Features and benefits
Compact and practical device designEasy handling thanks to the compact design of the device. Ergonomic shape for effortless cleaning. The device can be stored at the location of use for easy access.
Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridgeThe removable tank is easy to fill at any time – for continuous steam without interrupting your work. The intelligent descaling cartridge automatically removes limescale from the water, dramatically extending the service life of the device. The LED indicator light shows when the cartridge needs to be changed with a one hour lead time.
LED light display with control panelFor simple and effortless operation. Simply tap the control panel lightly once to activate the steam – no physical effort required. The easy-to-understand light display shows the following modes: heating up, ready-to-use, steam mode and cartridge change due.
Short heat-up time
- With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance per tank filling (m²)
|approx. 30
|Heating output (W)
|1300
|Cable length (m)
|5
|Heat-up time (min)
|0.5
|Tank capacity (ml)
|200
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|345 x 113 x 190
Scope of supply
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- Descaling cartridge: 1 Piece(s)
- Hand nozzle
Equipment
- Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
Videos
Application areas
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs