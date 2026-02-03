Steam cleaner SC 1 Multi & Up
The SC 1 Multi & Up multifunctional 4-in-1 steam mop can be used in three different positions and as a hand steamer – adapting perfectly to individual requirements.
The compact SC 1 Multi & Up 4-in-1 steam mop cleans without chemicals and can be used in a flash for a deep clean around the house, either as a multifunctional hand steamer or as a versatile 3-in-1 steam mop thanks to the EasyFix Large floor nozzle set included. Working in three different device positions – top, middle and bottom – it adapts perfectly to individual requirements. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from hard surfaces. The compact and practical design of the device makes it comfortable to use and easy to store in the smallest of spaces. The SC 1 Multi & Up is ready for use in 30 seconds and is easy to refill thanks to the removable water tank – meaning no long waiting times or interruptions. The replaceable descaling cartridge ensures automatic descaling for a product lifetime that is five times longer. The LED light display with control panel enables simple and effortless operation. The various modes such as heating up, ready-to-use, steam mode and cartridge change due are always on display.
Features and benefits
Innovative and amazingly versatile 4-in-1 applicationThe innovative design of the device allows it to be used either as a multifunctional SC 1 Multi hand steamer or as an SC 1 Multi & Up 3-in-1 steam mop thanks to the EasyFix Large floor nozzle set included. The unique 3-in-1 concept with three different mop positions allows you to select the optimum mop configuration at any time. Top: maximum manoeuvrability under furniture and sporadic steaming. Middle: combination of good manoeuvrability under furniture and a comfortable weight in the hand. Bottom: device feels light as a feather in the hand and is self-standing for short breaks.
Compact and practical device designEasy handling thanks to the compact design of the device. Ergonomic shape for effortless cleaning. The device can be stored at the location of use for easy access.
Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridgeThe removable tank is easy to fill at any time – for continuous steam without interrupting your work. The intelligent descaling cartridge automatically removes limescale from the water, dramatically extending the service life of the device. The LED indicator light shows when the cartridge needs to be changed with a one hour lead time.
LED light display with control panel
- For simple and effortless operation.
- Simply tap the control panel lightly once to activate the steam – no physical effort required.
- The easy-to-understand light display shows the following modes: heating up, ready-to-use, steam mode and cartridge change due.
Short heat-up time
- With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.
EasyFix Large floor nozzle with flexible joint and hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth
- Thanks to the EasyFix Large floor nozzle, the SC 1 Multi & Up is self-standing in the lowest device position, attached directly to the floor nozzle. The floor nozzle also enables faster cleaning.
- Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance per tank filling (m²)
|approx. 30
|Heating output (W)
|1300
|Cable length (m)
|5
|Heat-up time (min)
|0.5
|Tank capacity (ml)
|200
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|345 x 113 x 190
Scope of supply
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- Descaling cartridge: 1 Piece(s)
- Hand nozzle
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix Large
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
- Steam pipes length: 0.5 m
Equipment
- Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
- Hook and loop cable tie
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs