The SC 3 Deluxe is ready to start after a heat-up time of just 30 seconds and eliminates up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ on hard surfaces. With its integrated accessory storage compartment on the device, simple and convenient storage of accessories, cables and hoses is possible. Other features include the integrated descaling cartridge, the permanently refillable water tank for uninterrupted cleaning, the illuminated LED ring for displaying the operating mode, as well as various accessories for removing stubborn dirt on tiles, hobs and exhaust hoods and in crevices and joints. It also comes with the EasyFix floor nozzle with a flexible joint for excellent ergonomics and lamella technology for perfect cleaning results. Using the convenient hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloth can be effortlessly attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. The two-step steam regulation always guarantees perfect adaptation of the steam flow to the surface and the respective level of dirt.