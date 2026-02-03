Steam cleaner SC 3 EasyFix Premium
30 seconds of heat-up time allow for uninterrupted cleaning: The SC 3 EasyFix Premium steam cleaner with carpet glider, permanently refillable water tank, descaling cartridge, EasyFix floor nozzle and accessories.
After just a short wait it's ready to go: The SC 3 EasyFix Premium steam cleaner heats up in just 30 seconds. Its permanently refillable water tank and the automatic descaling cartridge also save time. The SC 3 EasyFix Premium produces excellent chemical-free results on all hard surfaces – be it tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods or the smallest gaps: Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of coronaviruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces. The flexible EasyFix floor nozzle guarantees excellent ergonomics and the lamella technology ensures perfect cleaning results. The microfibre floor cloth can be easily attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt thanks to the convenient hook-and-loop system. The enhanced accessory kit for the SC 3 EasyFix Premium ensures even more targeted dirt removal. The carpet glider included in the scope of supply can also be used to easily freshen up carpets. Using two-step steam regulation, the steam intensity can be adapted to the surface and the dirt. Accessory storage and the parking position for the floor nozzle round off the equipment package.
Features and benefits
Short heat-up timeWith a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.
Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning clothOptimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology. Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system. Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.
Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridgeThe tank is easy to fill at any time – for non-stop steam without interrupting your work. Thanks to the intelligent descaling cartridge, limescale is removed automatically from the water.
Multifunctional accessories
- Effective cleaning of different surfaces with the floor nozzle, hand nozzle, round brush and much more.
- It's easy to give carpeted floors a new lease of life with the carpet glider.
Floor cleaning cloths and cover made from high-quality microfibre for the hand nozzle
- For excellent cleaning results and even better loosening and removal of dirt.
Child safety lock on the steam gun
- A locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children.
Two-stage steam flow control
- The steam flow can be individually adapted to each surface and level of dirt.
Accessory storage and parking position
- Practical accessory storage. Parking position for floor nozzle during breaks.
On/off switch on the device
- Switching the device on and off is easy.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of bacteria²⁾
|Area performance per tank filling (m²)
|approx. 75
|Heating output (W)
|1900
|Max. steam pressure (bar)
|max. 3.5
|Cable length (m)
|4
|Heat-up time (min)
|0.5
|Tank capacity (l)
|1
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|360 x 236 x 253
¹⁾ Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus). / ²⁾ When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s using the maximum steam setting and with direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria on common smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae).
Scope of supply
- Microfibre floor cloth: 2 Piece(s)
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- Descaling cartridge: 1 Piece(s)
- Detail nozzle
- Hand nozzle
- Round brush, small (black): 1
- Large round brush
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
- Steam pipes length: 0.5 m
- Carpet glider
Equipment
- Child safety lock
- Safety valve
- Steam flow control: on handle (two-step)
- Tank: can be refilled whenever needed
- Steam hose with trigger gun: 2 m
- Integrated on/off switch
Application areas
- Freshen up carpeted floors
- Hard floors
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs