The SC 4 EasyFix steam cleaner offers a high level of convenience, boasting an integrated cable storage compartment, an accessory storage compartment and a parking position for the floor nozzle. The EasyFix floor nozzle guarantees excellent ergonomics thanks to its flexible joint, whilst lamella technology provides sparkling clean results. Using the convenient hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. Using two-step steam regulation, the steam intensity can be adapted to the surface and the dirt. The wide range of accessories will quickly make tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods and even the smallest of crevices shine like new – removing even the most stubborn dirt. The permanently refillable and removable water tank enables uninterrupted cleaning. The SC 4 EasyFix cleans without chemicals and can be used practically anywhere in the home. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces.