Steam cleaner SC 5 EasyFix Iron Plug
Powerful and versatile: The SC 5 EasyFix steam cleaner with 4.2 bar steam pressure and steam pressure iron connection. Incl. VapoHydro function, permanently refillable water tank and EasyFix floor nozzle.
Cleaning and ironing? Full steam ahead! No problem for the Kärcher SC 5 EasyFix. This is because the most powerful steam cleaner in its class (4.2 bar steam pressure) also comes with a connection option for a steam pressure iron. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces. A range of accessories gets tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods and even the smallest of crevices spotlessly clean, whether lightly dirty or ingrained with stubborn dirt. The EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint enables ergonomic working. And the lamella technology guarantees perfect cleaning results. The floor cleaning cloth can be easily attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. The VapoHydro function removes stubborn dirt even more easily by adding hot water. The steam intensity can be adjusted to the surface and the dirt. The removable water tank can be permanently refilled – for uninterrupted cleaning. Additional extras: integrated cable storage compartment, accessory storage compartment, parking position for the floor nozzle.
Features and benefits
VapoHydro functionAdds hot water to steam. Dirt is removed more easily and simply washed away. For even better cleaning results.
Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning clothOptimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology. Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system. Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.
Continuously refillable, detachable water tankFor non-stop cleaning and convenient water filling.
Multifunctional accessories
- Floor nozzle, hand nozzle, round brush and lots more for all surfaces.
Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle
- For excellent cleaning results and even better loosening and removal of dirt.
Child safety lock on the steam gun
- A locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children.
Four-stage steam flow regulation
- The steam flow can be individually adapted to each surface and level of dirt.
Accessory storage and parking position
- Practical accessory storage. Parking position for floor nozzle during breaks.
On/Off dial on the cleaner
- Switching the device on and off is easy.
Integrated cable storage compartment
- Secure storage of the cable and other accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of bacteria²⁾
|Area performance per tank filling (m²)
|approx. 150
|Heating output (W)
|2250
|Max. steam pressure (bar)
|max. 4.2
|Cable length (m)
|6
|Heat-up time (min)
|3
|Boiler capacity (l)
|0.5
|Tank capacity (l)
|1.5
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|439 x 301 x 305
¹⁾ Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus). / ²⁾ When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s using the maximum steam setting and with direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria on common smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae).
Scope of supply
- EasyFix universal floor cleaning cloth: 1 Piece(s)
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- Descaling powder: 3 Piece(s)
- Detail nozzle
- Hand nozzle
- Round brush, small (black): 1 Piece(s)
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
- Steam pipes length: 0.5 m
Equipment
- Child safety lock
- Safety valve
- Steam flow control: on device (four-step)
- Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
- Steam hose with trigger gun: 2.3 m
- Iron connection
- Integrated on/off switch
- VapoHydro function
- Accessory storage on the device
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs