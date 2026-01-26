Cleaning and ironing? Full steam ahead! No problem for the Kärcher SC 5 EasyFix. This is because the most powerful steam cleaner in its class (4.2 bar steam pressure) also comes with a connection option for a steam pressure iron. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces. A range of accessories gets tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods and even the smallest of crevices spotlessly clean, whether lightly dirty or ingrained with stubborn dirt. The EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint enables ergonomic working. And the lamella technology guarantees perfect cleaning results. The floor cleaning cloth can be easily attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. The VapoHydro function removes stubborn dirt even more easily by adding hot water. The steam intensity can be adjusted to the surface and the dirt. The removable water tank can be permanently refilled – for uninterrupted cleaning. Additional extras: integrated cable storage compartment, accessory storage compartment, parking position for the floor nozzle.