The compact VC 3 Premium Plus vacuum cleaner with multi-cyclone technology allows you to vacuum entirely without a filter bag. This saves you having to change and buy new expensive filter bags. You can also see at a glance when the transparent waste container needs emptying. In addition, the bagless system does not produce unpleasant smells, which everybody – and not just allergy sufferers – can appreciate. Thanks to its compact size, the VC 3 Premium Plus is perfect for a wide range of applications in flats and smaller houses. The crevice nozzle and soft dusting brush mean you can thoroughly clean narrow gaps and delicate surfaces as well as hard floors and carpets. The HEPA 13 filter reliably collects the finest dirt, such as pollen and other allergy-triggering particles.