Vacuum cleaner VC 3 Premium (1100W) *SEA
Saves changing and purchasing new filter bags: The VC 3 Premium Plus vacuum cleaner with multi-cyclone technology and transparent, washable waste container.
The compact VC 3 Premium Plus vacuum cleaner with multi-cyclone technology allows you to vacuum entirely without a filter bag. This saves you having to change and buy new expensive filter bags. You can also see at a glance when the transparent waste container needs emptying. In addition, the bagless system does not produce unpleasant smells, which everybody – and not just allergy sufferers – can appreciate. Thanks to its compact size, the VC 3 Premium Plus is perfect for a wide range of applications in flats and smaller houses. The crevice nozzle and soft dusting brush mean you can thoroughly clean narrow gaps and delicate surfaces as well as hard floors and carpets. The HEPA 13 filter reliably collects the finest dirt, such as pollen and other allergy-triggering particles.
Features and benefits
Multi-cyclone technology
- No loss of suction power
- Eliminates the need to repeatedly change filter bags and buy expensive replacements.
- The waste container can be cleaned out simply with water.
HEPA 13 filter
- Vacuums 99.95% of dust and particles.
- Protects health.
- Clean exhaust air – for a healthy living environment.
Very quiet
- Does not disrupt daily life.
- Convenient to use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1100
|Operating radius (m)
|7.5
|Waste container capacity (l)
|0.9
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|78
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|388 x 269 x 334
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.5 m
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Metal
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 13 filter
- Floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Soft dusting brush
Equipment
- Soft grip handle
- Practical parking position
- Automatic cable rewind
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Carpet
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)