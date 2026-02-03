Handheld vacuum cleaner VC 4s Cordless (White)*SEA
Cordless flexibility, versatile in use and with a run time of up to one hour: Our VC 4s Cordless 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner in white boasts excellent cleaning performance throughout the home.
The VC 4s Cordless 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner impresses with its clever design. With its slimline and therefore lightweight cordless design, it can be used anywhere and is incredibly versatile. Thanks to its switch and double-handle design, this classic upright vacuum cleaner turns into a practical handheld vacuum cleaner in a matter of seconds. Its brushless high-speed motor, the multi-cyclone cleaning system with HEPA 12 filter for constant suction power of 15,000 Pa, and the large motorised floor nozzle ensure extraordinary cleaning results - in Eco mode for up to 60 minutes – more than enough to clean practically any household. After the cleaning, it's still child's play, because it's just as easy to empty the VC 4s Cordless as it is to recharge in the self-standing storage station, which eliminates the need to mount the charging station on a wall. The scope of delivery also includes an upholstery and a crevice nozzle.
Features and benefits
Easy to useSlimline design and ideal weight distribution for effortless cleaning. Switch and double-handle design for best possible ergonomics – whether as a handheld or a floor vacuum cleaner. Floor nozzle with 180° hinge for easy manoeuvring around furniture.
Outstanding suction powerWith brushless high-speed motor and large motorised floor nozzle. Multi-cyclone cleaning system with HEPA 12 filter for constant suction power. Run time of up to 60 minutes in Eco mode.
Incredibly versatile2-in-1 device for diverse cleaning jobs on all kinds of floors and furniture, as well as in cars. Comprehensive range of standard and special accessories for all cleaning needs around the home.
2 in 1 charging and storage station
- Self-standing charging station eliminates the need to mount the charging station on a wall.
- The vacuum cleaner and accessories can be stored together.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Vacuum Cleaner Type
|Vacuum cleaner, bagless
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|79
|Battery voltage (V)
|18
|Runtime min. mode (min)
|max. 60
|Runtime max. mode (min)
|max. 12
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (h)
|3.5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|255 x 150 x 1060
Scope of supply
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)
- Soft dusting brush
- Crevice nozzle
Equipment
- Power control: with 3 power levels
- Soft grip handle
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Tiles