Excellent cleaning performance with maximum convenience: the VCS 5 cordless battery-powered vacuum cleaner with powerful brushless motor (up to 460 W) and 2-roller-technology offers extremely excellent cleaning results. Dirt can quickly be picked up in both directions at the same time whether on hard floors or carpets. The multi-cyclone system with HEPA filter ensures constant, high suction power. Furthermore, a lot of smart features are designed to make the cleaning experience easier, such as one-click dust container emptying, charging station, intuitive HMI, flexible nozzle joint and floor lighting. Thanks to its switch and double-handle design, this classic upright vacuum cleaner turns into a practical handheld vacuum cleaner in a matter of seconds. The scope of delivery also includes upholstery and crevice nozzles.