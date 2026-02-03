Handheld vacuum cleaner VCS 5 Cordless *SEA

Excellent cleaning performance whether on hard floors or carpets: the VCS 5 Cordless battery-powered vacuum cleaner with 2-roller-technology picks up dirt thoroughly and quickly.

Excellent cleaning performance with maximum convenience: the VCS 5 cordless battery-powered vacuum cleaner with powerful brushless motor (up to 460 W) and 2-roller-technology offers extremely excellent cleaning results. Dirt can quickly be picked up in both directions at the same time whether on hard floors or carpets. The multi-cyclone system with HEPA filter ensures constant, high suction power. Furthermore, a lot of smart features are designed to make the cleaning experience easier, such as one-click dust container emptying, charging station, intuitive HMI, flexible nozzle joint and floor lighting. Thanks to its switch and double-handle design, this classic upright vacuum cleaner turns into a practical handheld vacuum cleaner in a matter of seconds. The scope of delivery also includes upholstery and crevice nozzles.

Features and benefits
Handheld vacuum cleaner VCS 5 Cordless *SEA: Outstanding suction power
Poweful 460 W brushless high-speed motor and 25,2 V battery Multi-cyclone cleaning system with HEPA 12 filter for constant suction power. Constant suction power and runtime of up to 80 minutes in eco mode.
Handheld vacuum cleaner VCS 5 Cordless *SEA: Two-roller technology
Double cleaning efficiency, as it can pick up dirt from the front and back. Works universally on hard floors and carpet.
Handheld vacuum cleaner VCS 5 Cordless *SEA: Smart LED lights
For better cleaning in dark areas. Feedback and error messages via easy-to-read LED display. Clear battery status display.
Charging station
  • Self-charging starts when the device is located on the station.
  • Practical storage station for the vacuum cleaner and the accessories.
Simple and practical handling
  • Slimline design and ideal weight distribution for effortless cleaning.
  • Patented switch and double-handle design for best possible ergonomics.
Incredibly versatile
  • For cleaning all types of floors, carpets, furniture and vehicles.
  • Comprehensive selection of accessories for every cleaning requirement at home.
Easy application
  • Depending on the use, the power can be adjusted quickly and easily.
  • Simple emptying of the filter with just one click.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Sound power level (dB(A)) >= 72
Battery type Lithium-ion battery
Battery capacity (Ah) 2.5
Run time per battery charge (min) max. 80
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (h) 3.5
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Weight without accessories (kg) 1.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 255 x 150 x 1060

Scope of supply

  • Battery: 25.2 V / 2.5 Ah battery (1 pc.)
  • HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)
  • Soft dusting brush
  • Crevice nozzle

Equipment

  • Power control: with 3 power levels
  • Soft grip handle
Handheld vacuum cleaner VCS 5 Cordless *SEA
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • Upholstery
Accessories