Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Classic
The powerful WD 1 Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner offers a wide range of application areas.
The WD 1 Classic multi-purpose vacuum cleaner: a powerful 1,200-watt device. Featuring a robust and impact-resistant 15-litre waste container. This compact device offers exceptional benefits as it can be stored in a space-saving manner and quickly put into action for intermediate cleaning. The WD 1 Classic is ideal for cleaning around the home, in basements, in outside spaces and in car interiors or even for vacuuming up small volumes of water. It has a foam filter for wet vacuuming, a fleece bag and a paper filter bag for dry vacuuming, as well as a floor nozzle with universal clips that is perfect for both wet and dry vacuuming. Other practical features include the blower function, handy accessory storage, a cable hook and an ergonomic carrying handle.
Features and benefits
Suitable for numerous usesEffortlessly picks up wet and dry dirt.
Practical blower functionWhere vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
15 l plastic waste containerRobust, impact and corrosion resistant, and with a large capacity.
Compact design.
- Suitable for all kinds of hard floor surfaces.
- Compact storage.
Practical cable and accessory storage in the head, also has bumpers for storage
- Space-saving, safe and practical storage of included accessories.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Suction Power (W)
|180
|Container capacity (l)
|15
|Container material
|Plastic
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|331 x 352 x 462
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.5 m
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Suction tube for coarse dirt: 2 Piece(s), 0.5 m, 35 mm, Plastic
- Paper filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Foam filter: 1 Piece(s)
- Textile filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Blower function
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Cable hook
- Accessory storage on the device
- Wheels
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Balcony
- Garage
- Cellar
- Living room
- Entrance area
- Vehicle interior
- Liquids
- Workshop
- Hobby room