Dry ice blaster IB 7/40 Classic
Thanks to airflow optimisations, our Ice Blaster IB 7/40 impresses with excellent results during dry ice cleaning, even when working with low air pressures. Compact device.
The Ice Blaster IB 7/40 Classic is a high-performance dry ice blaster that impresses in hard daily use with secure and convenient handling, easy manoeuvrability and reliable operation. All components and technologies of course comply with the highest quality standards. For example, well-thought-out dosing technology prevents the machine from icing up during blasting, while the optimised airflow also ensures excellent cleaning results at comparatively low pressures and air consumption and, at the same time, relatively low operating noise. The jet pressure and ice delivery volume are steplessly adjustable via the button, a function which can also be disabled using the key switch. An integrated oil and water separator, as well as a residual ice removal system for removing the dry ice left over after use at the touch of a button also come as standard. All relevant working parameters, as wellas statistical values such as operating time, average ice consumption per hour or total ice consumption can easily be read off a display
Features and benefits
Clear displayEasy to read off the values set; ease of operation thanks to large buttons and electronic control system.
Automatic residual ice dischargeThe ability to empty the residual ice tank at the touch of a button prevents the device from icing up once work is complete.
Integrated oil and water separatorNo icing up of the device.
Refined trigger gun holder
- The trigger gun is always perfectly stored.
- Ideal position (e.g. for replacing the nozzle).
Outstanding mobility
- Optimum balancing of the device for convenient manoeuvring on uneven terrain.
Efficient airflow in the device
- The dry ice is transported from the device to the nozzle without any damage.
- Ultimate cleaning performance at the nozzle.
Integrated storage compartment for nozzles and tools
- Everything always to hand – directly on the device.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connected load (kW)
|0.6
|Compressed air connection
|Claw coupling (DIN 3238)
|Casing / frame
|Stainless steel (1.4301)
|Cable length (m)
|7
|Air pressure (bar/MPa)
|2 - 10 / 0.2 - 1
|Air quality
|Dry & oil-free
|Air flow (m³/min)
|0.5 - 3.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|99
|Dry ice capacity (kg)
|15
|Dry ice pellets (diameter) (mm)
|3
|Dry ice consumption (kg/h)
|15 - 50
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|93
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|75
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|768 x 510 x 1096
Scope of supply
- Grease for nozzle threads
- Flat jet nozzle
- Open-end wrench (for changing nozzles): 2 Piece(s)
- Spray hose with electrical control cable and quick coupling
- Jet gun (ergonomic and safe)
- Tool bag
Equipment
- Electronic control unit
- Oil and water separator
Videos
Application areas
- Cleaning of moulds and casting tools
- Deburring plastic parts
- Cleaning forging tools
- Cleaning filling and mixing systems
- Cleaning conveyor, transport and handling systems
- Cleaning ovens
- Cleaning printing presses and their peripherals
- Cleaning woodworking machines
- Cleaning generators, turbines, control cabinets and heat exchangers