The HD 5/13 EX Plus Classic is a robust and compact high-pressure cleaner with an 840-millimetre-long stainless steel lance. It enables easy, thorough cleaning of vehicles, machines and tools as well as yards and gardens. The machine is equipped with a brass cylinder head and a high-quality steel mesh hose, which ensure low wear and tear and high robustness. The automatic pressure relief protects the components and extends the service life. Other practical benefits include the hose reel for easy hose storage and the integrated Home Base for nozzle storage. Even the most stubborn dirt can be removed with the help of the rotary nozzle. Compared to conventional screw caps, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners are quick and easy to use, while maintaining stability and durability.