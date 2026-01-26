Our mobile, unheated HD 6/15 M high-pressure cleaner comes with numerous innovative equipment features for safe and comfortable working as standard. The automatic pressure relief feature protects high-pressure components from loads in stand-by operation, for example, while the innovative EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity. The machine is suitable for vertical or horizontal operation and thus offers a great deal of flexibility in use. The robust 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head increases cleaning power and energy efficiency by around 20%. Numerous options for stowing and storing accessories so that they are safe for transportation and a very service-friendly machine design round off the sophisticated concept of the HD 6/15 M.