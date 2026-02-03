Quality, ergonomics and user-friendliness: the HDS 6/15 C is a powerful single-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner in the compact class with an air-cooled motor, economical eco!efficiency mode and intuitive single-button operation. A robust axial pump with three ceramic pistons builds up the necessary pressure. The EASY!Force Advanced high-pressure gun with patented nozzle technology and a steel pipe over 1 metre long as well as EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners makes for ergonomic work. The Soft Damping System (SDS) reduces vibrations for fatigue-free working. The hot water technology effectively breaks up even lubricants and reduces the use of detergents, which are precisely dosed from a 15.5-litre tank. The pressure and water flow can be adjusted depending on the task. The maintenance-friendly HDS 6/15 C is designed for daily use under hard conditions. The descaling option, a water filter and a safety valve protect the technology. A robust chassis protects against impacts, while large wheels and a steering roller/castor offer high manoeuvrability. There are storage possibilities for accessories.