High-pressure cleaner HDS 13/20-4 S
The HDS 13/20-4 S is the most powerful hot water high-pressure cleaner in the Super Class and is equipped with a four-pole, water-cooled electric motor.
Maximum performance in the hot water high-pressure cleaner Super Class from Kärcher: the HDS 13/20-4 S is the most powerful machine we offer. The high water flow rate permits two-spray lance operation, which simplifies and accelerates extensive work. The EASY!Force HP trigger gun uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero. The machine is very efficient and also delivers impressive cleaning results thanks to a variety of innovative equipment features, such as the eco!efficiency mode, the service switch for water hardness regulation, the turbo blower, a precise detergent dosing unit, optimised burner engineering, the high pump efficiency and last but not least the patented nozzle technology. Other highlights include the ease of use, the clever mobility concept, as well as the easy access to all relevant components. These highlights facilitate handling, transport and service work for the user.
Features and benefits
High efficiencyIn eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow. The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation.
ReliabilityThe Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system. Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water. Machine operating data about duration of use and required service intervals can be retrieved.
Maximum efficiencyProven and highly efficient burner technology. 4-pole electric motor with 3-piston axial pump. Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
Storage
- Spacious storage compartment, e.g. for detergents, gloves or tools.
- Within easy reach for left-handed/right-handed operators and ideal for two-spray lance operation.
Detergent dosing unit
- The precise dosing valve ensures low consumption.
- Easy to switch between detergent tank 1 and 2.
- Automatic rinsing at zero position.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|600 - 1300
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 200 / 3 - 20
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|8.3
|Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
|6.6
|Connected load (kW)
|9.3
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|188.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|200.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1330 x 750 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Longlife
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Servo Control
Equipment
- Pressure cut-off
- Option for the 2 spray lance operation
- Pole reverse plug (3~)
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- Service electronics with LED display
- 2 Detergent tanks
- Dry-running protection
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities