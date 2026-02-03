Maximum performance in the hot water high-pressure cleaner Super Class from Kärcher: the HDS 13/20-4 S is the most powerful machine we offer. The high water flow rate permits two-spray lance operation, which simplifies and accelerates extensive work. The EASY!Force HP trigger gun uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero. The machine is very efficient and also delivers impressive cleaning results thanks to a variety of innovative equipment features, such as the eco!efficiency mode, the service switch for water hardness regulation, the turbo blower, a precise detergent dosing unit, optimised burner engineering, the high pump efficiency and last but not least the patented nozzle technology. Other highlights include the ease of use, the clever mobility concept, as well as the easy access to all relevant components. These highlights facilitate handling, transport and service work for the user.