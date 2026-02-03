Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 13/50 -4 Classic *CN

Features and benefits
High-performance crankshaft pump
  • Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure.
Dry run protection
  • Protects the pump against dry running.
Reliable and durable
  • Longer service life, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Ideal for industrial use.
Specifications

Technical data

Working pressure (bar/MPa) 100 - 500 / 10 - 50
Flow rate (l/h) 500 - 1300
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 60
Fuel Electric
Motor rating (kW) 22
Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 275
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 284
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1110 x 800 x 950

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: Industrial trigger gun
  • Stainless steel spray lance: 700 mm
  • Flat jet nozzle

Equipment

  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • High-pressure hose type: Heavy duty
  • Water filter
  • Safety valve
  • Elapsed time counter
Application areas
  • Cleaning of moulds and casting tools
  • Cleaning generators, turbines, control cabinets and heat exchangers
  • Pipe cleaning
Accessories