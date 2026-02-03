Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 13/50 -4 Classic *CN
Features and benefits
High-performance crankshaft pump
- Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure.
Dry run protection
- Protects the pump against dry running.
Reliable and durable
- Longer service life, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Ideal for industrial use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|100 - 500 / 10 - 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 1300
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Fuel
|Electric
|Motor rating (kW)
|22
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|275
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|284
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1110 x 800 x 950
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Industrial trigger gun
- Stainless steel spray lance: 700 mm
- Flat jet nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Heavy duty
- Water filter
- Safety valve
- Elapsed time counter
Application areas
- Cleaning of moulds and casting tools
- Cleaning generators, turbines, control cabinets and heat exchangers
- Pipe cleaning