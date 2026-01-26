KM 75/40 W P petrol-driven walk-behind vacuum sweeper with traction drive for effective dust pick up. Further technical details: Drive: > Honda petrol engine 3.3 kW > variable sweeping speed: 0 - 4.5 km/h sweeping system: > overthrow system > side brush changeover without the need for tools > side brush lifting/lowering > main roller brush changeover and adjustable without the need for tools Filter system: > polyester flat pleated filter (filter area: 1.8 sqm) > effective mechanical filter cleaning > filter replacement without tools Waste container: > capacity: 40 l > container with rollers, recessed grip and pull-out trolley grip Operation: > EASY Operation Display > height-adjustable push handle > traction drive and coarse dirt flap controls on push handle > convenient side brush lifting/lowering