Vacuums
Dust doesn't stand a chance. Our technically advanced Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners reliably remove loose and dry dirt – making them ideal for use in hotels, offices, retail and for building cleaning. Made from up to 60 percent recycled material, the machines are a sustainable solution for daily cleaning requirements. The compact vacuums impress with their high performance in continuous operation and are perfect for daily maintenance cleaning and daytime cleaning. With a low operating noise of just 52 dB(A), the ultra-quiet machines can also be used in noise-sensitive environments without any problems.
Dry vacuum cleaners
Sustainable, ergonomic and ultra-quiet: the new T-Range consists of 45 per cent recycled material* and offers outstanding suction power, ergonomic operation and extremely low noise levels. The T 7/1 Adv Classic and T 11/1 Classic Adv Re!Plast dry vacuum cleaners offer outstanding suction power on carpets and hard surfaces with quiet operation. With 60 per cent recycled material, the T 11/1 Classic Adv Re!Plast is particularly sustainable. Both appliances are durable, robust and offer good value for money. Both models have plug-in power cables for easy replacement. * All plastic parts, except accessories.
Upright brush type vacuum cleaners
Kärcher brush vacuum cleaners use powerful suction and the cleaning action of an electric brush. They effortlessly remove stubborn dirt particles from the fibres.
Battery-powered dry vacuum cleaners
Cordless flexibility, powerful cleaning performance, increased productivity and also especially low-noise operation: The new battery-powered dry vacuum cleaners from the Kärcher Battery Power+ platform with energy-saving eco!efficiency mode.