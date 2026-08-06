Angled Vario nozzle, 050

Variable angle nozzle for spray angle adjustment from 0° to 90°. For easy adjustment to all kinds of soiling and surfaces.

Kärcher variable angle nozzle for high-pressure jet spray angle adjustment between 0° and 90°. For easy adjustment to all kinds of soiling and surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Nozzle size ( ) 50
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,3
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Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

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