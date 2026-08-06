Angled Vario nozzle, 050
Variable angle nozzle for spray angle adjustment from 0° to 90°. For easy adjustment to all kinds of soiling and surfaces.
Kärcher variable angle nozzle for high-pressure jet spray angle adjustment between 0° and 90°. For easy adjustment to all kinds of soiling and surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Nozzle size ( )
|50
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
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