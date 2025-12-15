High-pressure cleaner HD 10/25-4 S Plus
The HD 10/25-4 S Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner impresses with high performance and quality. Assistance systems and Vibrasoft rotary nozzle designed with ergonomics in mind.
The HD 10/25-4 S Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner is the ideal machine for ergonomic and user-friendly operation. The Kärcher EASY!Force Advanced trigger gun makes it comfortable to use without any holding force. Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun. By reducing the pressure this way, users can react quickly to delicate surfaces – without having to change the entire nozzle. The Vibrasoft rotary nozzle also significantly reduces vibrations on the spray lance. Assistance systems and an LED status display increase the user-friendliness. Carefully selected materials ensure the premium quality continues inside the Super Class machine. A hard-wearing wobble pump, stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head work in partnership with a 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system. Integrated frame carriers made from aluminium form a lightweight yet robust chassis, making crane loading an option. For a compact and portable design, the motor and pump unit is mounted vertically in an upright arrangement. The machine also features accessory storage in the form of a stowage compartment and adjustable hooks.
Features and benefits
Compact upright design concept based on vertical arrangement of motor and pump unitSmall footprint and space-saving proportions. Easy to manoeuvre and transport. Maximum stability ensures a stable footing for the machine.
4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system, robust pump with stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder headLong service life and low maintenance costs. High performance and high efficiency. With suction feature and up to 60 °C water temperature.
Ergonomic Vibrasoft Dirt BlasterReduces vibrations by up to 30%. Reduces volume and noise level. Rotary nozzle takes the hard work out of extensive cleaning tasks.
Assistance systems and LED status display
- Integrated electronics system for machine monitoring.
- Automatic switch-off in case of low voltage range or overvoltage.
- Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure.
Intelligently designed service concept facilitates quick operations on site
- Swivelling pump head.
- Convenient oil fill level display and oil drain hole integrated in the chassis.
- Modular construction, comprising pump, motor and control cabinet.
Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock
- Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun.
- EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force.
- Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance.
Extensive range of accessories and attachment kits
- Stowage compartment.
- Adjustable hooks, e.g. for storing second lance or electric cable.
- Storage for high pressure hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|376 / 424
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 1000
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar)
|80 - 250
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|280 / 2,8
|Connected load (kW)
|8,8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nozzle size
|047
|Water inlet
|1″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|70,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|78,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|607 x 518 x 1063
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- Spray gun with soft grip padding
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Dirt blaster
- Servo Control
Equipment
- 4-pole three-phase motor with air and water cooling
- 3-piston axial pump: with stainless steel pistons
- Pressure cut-off
- Integrated water fine filter
- Sight glass for oil level
- Brass water inlet
Application areas
- Cleaning tractors, machines and implements in agriculture
- Cleaning machines and equipment on the building site, such as cement mixers, scaffolding, wheel loaders, diggers or concrete pumps
- Cleaning production machinery in industry, such as in paint shops, in food production or in the manufacturing sector
- Cleaning vehicles in transport sector, such as trucks, ships, aeroplanes or buses
- Cleaning communal spaces such as public squares, driveways, fountains or car parks
