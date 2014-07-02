Cold water high-pressure cleaners
Cold water high-pressure cleaners - cold shower for stubborn dirt Clean machines, vehicles and buildings daily: with pressure and a high flow rate, cold water high-pressure cleaners can also remove stubborn dirt. Ideal for large surface areas.
Compact class
Light and powerful: these compact, all-round cleaning machines clean courtyards and workshops in next to no time. They excel with pressure, flow rate and working time.
Portable
The new Kärcher portable cold water high-pressure cleaners are lightweight and compact. These machines are easy to transport and the ideal mobile companion for all locations of use.
Middle class
Well equipped for long and heavy-duty use: Cold water high-pressure cleaners in the middle class clean machines, vehicles or company premises quickly and reliably.
Super class
The best in their field. Our super class cold water high-pressure cleaners are used wherever uncompromising maximum performance is required. With their robust and durable design, they are perfectly equipped to remove even the most stubborn dirt. Whether in agriculture, on the construction site, in industry or municipal use – maximum performance is required. Pressure, flow volumes and super class equipment are perfectly matched.
Special class
Equipped for easy transport on particularly difficult surfaces: the special class from Kärcher removes stubborn dirt in difficult to reach areas.
Battery powered high-pressure cleaners
No power cable, but full power: The battery powered high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher impresses professionals with its professional performance everywhere where work has to be done fast and there is no external power source available.
Combustion engine
Where there is no power source, high pressure cleaners with combustion engine – with optional biodiesel operation – offer maximum versatility and independence.