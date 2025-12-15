The extremely tear-resistant, three-layer KFI 487 fleece filter bags impress during use thanks to their high suction power and dust filtration. They are also ideally suited to demanding applications, e.g. for vacuuming coarse and damp dirt. The filter bags were specially developed for the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 4–7, KWD 4–6 and MV 4–6. A total of four bags are included in the scope of supply.