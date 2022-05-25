Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 5 S V-25/5/22
Performance across the board: The WD 5 S V-25/5/22 – which comes with a 25-litre stainless steel container, a 5-metre cord and a 2.2-metre suction hose – provides excellent suction while maintaining a high level of energy efficiency.
On the WD 5 S V-25/5/22 wet and dry vacuum cleaner, the device, suction hose and switchable floor nozzle are optimally coordinated with another. This means that with a rated input power of 1,200 watts, the wet and dry vacuum cleaner achieves optimum cleaning results on dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The device comes with a robust 25-litre stainless steel container, a 5-metre cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose with a removable, electrostatically protected handle, a switchable floor nozzle, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. The flat pleated filter is suitable for non-stop wet and dry vacuuming without having to change the filter. Thanks to patented filter removal technology, the flat pleated filter can be removed in a matter of seconds while avoiding any contact with dirt. The filter cleaning button can be pressed to efficiently clean the filter and restore the suction power. The removable handle allows accessories to be attached directly to the suction hose. The hose can be safely secured at the device head for space-saving storage. The parking position provided on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to also be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a short break from work.
Features and benefits
Outstanding filter cleaningStrong pulse air streams move the dirt from the filter into the container at the push of a button. The full suction power is quickly restored.
Patented filter removal technologyQuick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt. For wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Hose storage on the device headThe suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Practical cord and accessories storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage.
- The power cable can be quickly stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Storage shelf
- For safely storing tools and small parts such as screws and nails.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1200
|Suction Power (W)
|280
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 260
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 70
|Container capacity (l)
|25
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Stainless steel Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|418 x 382 x 646
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle with electrostatic protection
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Switchable
- Crevice nozzle
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s), Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- Filter cleaning function
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Convenient 3-in-1 carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 5 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Renovation
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Workshop
- Terrace
- Liquids
- Cellar
- Hobby room
- Entrance area
