Hose reel attachment kit for HDS compact class, 20 m

Hose reel attachment kit for installation on the machine. For secure and space-saving storage of the high-pressure hoses (with a connection hose for the machine high-pressure outlet). Rotatable under pressure with connection for male coupling.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (m) 20
Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3,4

Scope of supply

  • Hose reel
  • Connection hose
Accessories
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Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

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