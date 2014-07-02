MP 145 multi power jet for K 3-K 5

Multi power jet with 5 types of jets: Cleaning agent jet, HP fan jet, rotary nozzle, pencil jet and wide reduced-pressure fan jet. The suitable jet can be selected by simply twisting.

The Multi-Power Jet offers five spray types in a single spray lance: detergent jet, high-pressure flat spray, rotary nozzle, point jet and wide, reduced pressure flat jet. Simply twist to select the right jet. A complex change of the spray lance is no longer required. The all-rounder for home, garden and car is suitable for Kärcher pressure washers in Classes K 3 to K 5. However, it is not compatible with the Smart Control, Power Control and Full Control lines.

Features and benefits
5 spray types
  • 5 in 1: five different spray types in a single spray lance.
  • No need to change spray lance.
Sits comfortably in the hand
  • Better handling.
Continuous adjustment
  • The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 447 x 57 x 57
Videos
Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Garden and stone walls
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Fences
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

Social Media
  • SSL Secured
© 2026 PT Karcher