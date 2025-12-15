Performance that impresses: the K 5 WCM with its powerful, long-lasting and water-cooled motor removes dirt in an instant. Paths, terraces and vehicles can be cleaned in an instant with the spray lances. The pressure can be comfortably adjusted on the Vario Power spray lance simply by turning – for particularly effective and gentle cleaning. Other superb features of the dirt blaster include the rotating point jet and a water filter that reliably protects the pump against dirt particles.