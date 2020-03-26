Surface cleaning for protection against contact infections

Four-colour system

For a safe and hygienic cleaning there is a colour coding system. Each area to be cleaned is assigned its own colour, which can be easily distinguished from each other: red, green, blue and yellow.

Red: for the WC, urinal and the tiles in the surrounding area.

Yellow: for the sanitary area such as washbasins, tiles, shelves, fittings, mirrors, shower cubicles and bathtubs.

Blue: furnishings such as desks, cupboards, chairs, shelves, radiators, doors, etc.

Green: special areas e.g. cleaning and disinfection in the care area (care beds), operating room or kitchen.

This prevents a cloth that has previously been used to clean a toilet from being used to dust a desk and thus transmitting germs. Buckets, cloths and cleaning sponges are available in the relevant colours.