Kärcher iSolar. The system solution for solar module cleaning.

Clean modules – secure yields

The first DLG-tested cleaning system for photovoltaic systems! Intelligent Kärcher cleaning solutions ensure uncompromisingly clean solar modules – and up to

20% higher yields than with heavily soiled modules.

There are practically no limitations on how iSolar can be used. Wherever solar and photovoltaic systems are installed – agriculture, trade, industry or in the home – iSolar can ensure that the sun's energy is properly harnessed. This is particularly helpful in areas exposed to heavy soiling. In agriculture, the main problems are dust from neighbouring fields and exhaust gas from stables. Kärcher iSolar represents an economical choice for both system operators and cleaning service providers.

Our recommendation for cleaning photovoltaic systems: the HDS 12/18-4 S Classic hot water high-pressure cleaner or HD 10/25-4 S Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner combined with the Kärcher water softening system and iSolar accessories. A disc brush and telescopic lance are required.